White rushed eight times for 35 yards and caught his only target for a six-yard touchdown during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.

White was far more productive over his eight carries (4.4 YPC) than starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was on his 19 rushes for 36 yards (1.9 YPC). White's most notable moment of the game came as a pass-catcher though, securing a six-yard touchdown on a pass from Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. Through three games so far in the regular season, White has compiled 100 rushing yards on 22 carries while catching all nine of his targets for 51 yards and a score.