White rushed 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

Most of White's production came in a three-play span on Washington's final possession, as he ripped off a 33-yard run down to the four-yard line, followed by a three-yard gain and a one-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach. The Commanders have divided up backfield duties while Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is on IR, as Austin Ekeler notched eight carries, while Jeremy McNichols (foot) had five carries and one catch prior to exiting in the second half. White continues to have the highest touch floor among Washington's available running backs heading into Week 9 against the Rams, and he has scored in three of the last four games, with the previous two touchdowns both coming on receptions.