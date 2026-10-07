Douglas logged six tackles (five solo) and one interception in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts in London.

Douglas picked off a Daniel Jones pass intended for Ashton Dulin early in the second quarter, but the Commanders offense could not make the most of that opportunity and turned the ball over on downs shortly after the takeaway. It was the first interception of the season for Douglas, who has seen his playing time on defense steadily increase over the course of the season, coinciding with Mike Sainristil dropping into a rotational role in the secondary. Douglas is up to 13 tackles (10 solo) and three pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.