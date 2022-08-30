Bonnafon was waived by the Commanders on Tuesday.
Bonnafon signed a reserve/future contract with the Commanders in January, but he failed to do enough this summer to crack the final roster. The running back played in four games with the Panthers last year, operating mostly as a special-teams option. Bonnafon will likely sign with the Commanders' practice squad if he clears waivers.
