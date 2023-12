Head coach Ron Rivera noted Monday that Stromberg (knee) is out for the rest of the 2023 season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his injury, Stromberg appeared in four games and played 28 offensive snaps while operating as a depth offensive lineman. He sustained a knee injury in Week 8 against the Eagles on an extra-point attempt and he was placed on IR on Nov. 7. Rivera told reporters that Stromberg had surgery on the knee and is "progressing well."