Stromberg hurt his knee during Sunday's Week 8 game against Philadelphia and won't return to the contest, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Stromberg's injury occurred on an extra-point try in the first quarter. The lineman had to be helped off the field and wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Stromberg's absence will impact the Commanders' offensive line depth.