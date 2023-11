Stromberg (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Stromberg exited the Commanders' Week 8 loss to the Eagles after suffering a knee injury, and he was held out of practice throughout the week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. The 22-year-old offensive lineman has played 28 total snaps (26 on offense and two on special teams) throughout his four appearances this year.