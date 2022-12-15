Charles (concussion) was a non-participant during the Commanders' practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Charles reported feeling concussion symptoms following practice Wednesday, landing him in the leagues' protocols Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. As a result, the 23-year-old will likely be sidelined Sunday versus the Giants, which would leave Washington short of depth on the interior of the offensive line.
More News
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Ready to roll Sunday•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Set to start in Week 5•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Practicing this offseason•
-
Football Team's Saahdiq Charles: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Saahdiq Charles: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Football Team's Saahdiq Charles: Clear of injury report•