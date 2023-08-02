Charles (calf) is not participating in team drills Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Charles' injury details are unknown, and it's unclear if he's doing individual work or entirely unable to practice. The 24-year-old is expected to start at left guard, so the quicker he can heal up, the better for Washington.
