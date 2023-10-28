The Commanders placed Charles (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charles sustained a calf injury in the Commanders' 14-7 loss to the Giants in Week 7. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Ricky Stromberg, who the Commanders took in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is set to make his first career start at left guard in Charles' absence.