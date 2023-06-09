Charles has been an active participant at the Commanders' practices this spring, Ivan Lambert of Commanders Wire reports.
Charles finished the 2022 season on injured reserve with a concussion, but he's all set ahead of the 2023 campaign. The offensive tackle is reportedly looks "bigger and stronger" according to team reporter Sam Fortier.
