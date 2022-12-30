Charles (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 17 against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Charles will remain out for a third consecutive contest Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Samuel Cosmi will remain the top reserve option at both tackle positions as the Commanders take on the Browns.
More News
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Won't play at San Francisco•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Dealing with concussion•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Ready to roll Sunday•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Set to start in Week 5•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Practicing this offseason•