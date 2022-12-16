Charles (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Charles is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign due to a concussion he likely sustained in Wednesday's practice. The 322-pounder's next chance to suit up will now come Week 16 in San Fransisco.
