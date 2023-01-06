Charles (concussion) will remain inactive for Sunday's season finale versus the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Charles will miss a fourth consecutive game to end the 2022 campaign as he continues to nurse a concussion he suffered at practice in mid-December. Wes Martin will enter the week as a top reserve option at offensive guard in Week 18 and could draw a start with Andrew Norwell (hip) questionable to play.

