Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Charles will start at right guard this coming Sunday against Tennessee, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Charles is set to start in place of Trai Tuner, who Rivera said needs additional time to recover from a lingering quad injury. The backup offensive lineman played 10 games with four starts last season, and he has appeared in every game for Washington so far this season. Charles should maintain this starting right guard role until Turner is eventually able to return.