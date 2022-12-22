Charles (concussion) is listed as out for Saturday's game at the 49ers, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Charles will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a concussion he presumably sustained at practice ahead of Week 15. His absence will leave 2021 second-rounder Samuel Cosmi as Washington's primary backup at both tackle positions.
More News
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Dealing with concussion•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Ready to roll Sunday•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Set to start in Week 5•
-
Commanders' Saahdiq Charles: Practicing this offseason•
-
Football Team's Saahdiq Charles: Won't play Sunday•