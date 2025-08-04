Head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that a Week 1 return is "still on the table" for Cosmi (knee), John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn added that Cosmi has hit all the benchmarks thus far in the guard's recovery process from a torn ACL suffered in the NFC divisional round in January. While Cosmi being ready for the start of the regular season hasn't been ruled out as a possibility, that would constitute a much faster than typical return from such an injury, so it's more likely that Cosmi will need additional time to recover. Cosmi is currently on the active/PUP list.