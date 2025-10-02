Cosmi (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Cosmi's 21-day practice window to return from the Commanders' reserve/PUP list opened Wednesday. He was a full participant in each of the first two practices of the week, but the 2021 second-rounder did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and will not play Sunday. Cosmi will have to wait until Week 6 against the Bears on Monday, Oct. 13 to make his 2025 regular-season debut.