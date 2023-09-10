Howell completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals. He added 11 rushing yards and a TD on two carries.

The second-year quarterback got sacked six times and lost a fumble that resulted in an Arizona touchdown, and a late hit from linebacker Kyzir White briefly knocked Howell out of the game in the first quarter, but he wound up getting his revenge early in the fourth when he put the Commanders ahead for good with a six-yard TD scramble. It wasn't the most auspicious start to the season for the Washington offense under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Howell will face a potentially tough test in Week 2 on the road against Patrick Surtain and the Broncos.