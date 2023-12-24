Howell completed six of 22 passes for 56 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

The quarterback's poor play helped put the Commanders in a 27-7 hole at halftime, and after Howell tossed his second INT of the day, coach Ron Rivera benched him for the second straight week. With Brissett having played well both times he's come on in relief, and Howell having been picked off in five straight games with a 2:8 TD:INT during that stretch, Rivera has a full-blown QB controversy on his hands heading into a Week 17 clash with the 49ers.