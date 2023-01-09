Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys. He added 35 rushing yards and a TD on five carries.

The rookie quarterback tossed a bad red-zone pick early in the second quarter when the outcome of the game was still in doubt, but otherwise Howell was solid in his first career NFL start, hitting Terry McLaurin for his first passing TD in the first quarter and then running one in from nine yards out in the third. Carson Wentz has no more guaranteed money remaining on his current contract and is a candidate to be released, and Taylor Heinicke is a free agent in the offseason, so Howell could well find himself the starting QB for Washington to begin the 2023 campaign if the team doesn't pursue an established veteran.