Coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that Howell has been named the Commanders' starting quarterback, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Howell will thus draw the nod in the Commanders' regular-season opener against the Cardinals, with veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett set to work as his top backup. In addition to confirming Howell as the team's Week 1 starter, Rivera also relayed that the 2022 fifth-rounder will play in Monday night's preseason contest against the Ravens, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.