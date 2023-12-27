Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Howell won't start Sunday's game against the 49ers, with Jacoby Brissett set to lead Washington's offense moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howell has started each of Washington's first 15 games, but he's unraveled over the last three outings. In losses to the Dolphins, Rams and Jets, Howell has been pulled early in favor of Brissett on two occasions and completed just 29 of 71 attempts (40.8 percent) for 285 yards (4.0 YPA) while throwing for one touchdown against four interceptions and taking five sacks. Brissett, meanwhile, nearly led the Commanders to a come-from-behind win after entering in the third quarter of this past Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets, and the coaching staff now looks ready to give him a look in the starting role for the final two games of the season. Unless Howell is used off the bench, he'll finish the 2023 campaign with a 63.2 percent completion rate for 6.5 YPA and a 19:17 TD:INT to go with 265 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.