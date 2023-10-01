Howell completed 29 of 41 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles. He added 40 rushing yards on six carries.

After a brutal four-INT performance the week before against the Bills, Howell was much sharper in Week 4 and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to tie the game twice, ending the second one with a 10-yard TD strike to Jahan Dotson as time expired. Howell will take plenty of confidence into a Week 5 home tilt against a Bears defense that just blew a 21-7 halftime lead against the Broncos.