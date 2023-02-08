Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Howell will be the "quarterback to beat" during the offseason program, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

A 2022 fifth-round pick, Howell was a healthy scratch for the majority of his rookie season, but he served as Washington's starting QB in Week 18 against the Cowboys, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking five carries for 35 yards and another score in a 26-6 win. Considering Rivera's comments, the Commanders don't seem poised to make a big offseason splash at signal-caller this offseason after bringing on Carson Wentz last March. While Wentz is under contract for 2023, the team can move on from him without any dead-cap hit. As for Washington's other 2022 quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so if the team cuts Wentz, Howell's only competition for reps this spring and summer will be Jake Fromm, barring further additions to the group.