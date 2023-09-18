Howell completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 299 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver.

Howell and the Commanders were down 21-3 early in this contest, but the quarterback stayed poised and help lead his team to victory. The 2022 fifth-round pick has thrown for 501 yards with four combined touchdowns and one interception while going undefeated in his first two starts with Washington this season. Howell will look to continue his early success against the Bills next Sunday.