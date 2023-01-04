Howell is slated to dress as the Commanders' backup quarterback behind Taylor Heinicke in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is expected to get the chance to play his first NFL snaps, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

While Carson Wentz was on injured reserve from Weeks 7 through 12, Howell had served as the top backup, but he didn't see any game action behind Heinicke. However, with the 7-8-1 Commanders having now been eliminated from the playoffs after suffering a 24-10 loss to the Browns this past Sunday in Wentz's return to the starting lineup, head coach Ron Rivera appears prepared to drop Wentz to third on the depth chart in order to get an evaluation on Howell in the No. 2 role. It's unclear when the Commanders plan on having Howell enter the game in relief of Heinicke or if the two quarterbacks will alternate series, but the rookie fifth-round pick out of North Carolina looks like he'll finally get the opportunity to showcase his skills to some extent, thereby allowing the Commanders to get an evaluation on him before the 2022 season comes to a close.