Howell is expected to enter the offseason program as Washington's top quarterback but could face competition from free-agent signing Jacoby Brissett, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official website reports.

Brissett is a solid backup, but it's good news for Howell if this is the only significant competition brought in during the offseason. The Commanders could still draft a quarterback, of course, but they seem to be high on their 2022 fifth-round pick after his strong showing last preseason and solid outing Week 18 against the Cowboys. While not exactly fleet of foot, the densely built Howell (6-1, 220) ran for 828 yards and 11 TDs his final season at UNC, then had 94 rushing yards last preseason and 35 yards and a TD in his lone regular-season appearance. The mobility should keep him in QB2 range, at least, if he holds on to the top spot on the depth chart, and he'll also benefit from a talented WR room featuring Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel (assuming Samuel isn't a cap casualty this offseason; a move that would save Washington around $10.5 million).