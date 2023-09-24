Howell completed 19 of 29 passes for 170 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

The second-year signal-caller came into the day having helped the Commanders to a 2-0 record and with just one interception on his 2023 ledger, but both his and the team's fortunes took a drastic turn Sunday. Buffalo's relentless defense took Howell down a whopping nine times while holding him to 5.9 yards per attempt, and two of his four picks led to a combined 10 points for the Bills. Howell's yardage total was also a season low, but he'll have to quickly recover from Sunday's physical and psychological grind considering the Eagles defense now awaits in a Week 4 road matchup.