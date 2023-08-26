Howell and most other starters will be held out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

The long list of players sitting out includes RBs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson and WRs Terry McLaurin (toe), Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. With the Commanders using their final preseason game to focus on back-end roster spots, Howell and Co. can soon turn their focus to a Week 1 home game against the Cardinals. McLaurin's availability is one of the big questions for that game.