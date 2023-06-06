Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Howell has taken all the first-team reps this offseason, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

While Howell has the early lead to begin 2023 as a starter, Rivera still considers it to be an open competition between the second-year quarterback and veteran Jacoby Brissett. Howell had a strong preseason as a rookie but posted mixed results in his lone regular-season start against the Cowboys in Week 18. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing five times for 35 yards and an additional score. If he can hold onto the starting job, Howell's mobility combined with Washington's talented wideout corps could make the 2022 fifth-round pick an intriguing option late in fantasy drafts.