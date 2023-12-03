Howell completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 21 yards and two scores.

The much-anticipated aerial duel between Howell and Tua Tagovailoa turned out highly one-sided in favor of Miami's star quarterback, with Howell finishing with his lowest passing yardage of the campaign. Howell also failed to complete 50.0 percent of his passes for the first time, while his one- and 13-yard touchdown runs pushed his season total to four, with all of those touchdowns coming in the last three games. Howell and the Commanders air attack will have a more palatable matchup in front of them -- including with respect to weather -- in a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams following a Week 14 bye.