Howell will step up as the Commanders' primary backup, with Taylor Heinicke set to start Sunday versus the Packers in place of Carson Wentz (finger), Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Howell has been inactive through the first six weeks of the season, but the rookie second-round pick will get a chance to suit up as the No. 2 option behind Heinicke for the time being. Though the Commanders haven't provided an official timetable for Wentz, it looks as though he could be in line to miss multiple weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ring finger. Howell put together solid performances during the preseason, and he could have a path to playing time if Heinicke struggles or misses any time himself.