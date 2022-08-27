Howell will start Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Carson Wentz, the Commanders' presumed starter for 2022, will not play. Howell was Washington's leading passer in Week 2 of the preseason at Kansas City despite completing just 55.6% of his passes, and he could solidify a spot on the initial 53-man roster with a sound performance Saturday. The Commanders might also just opt to keep three quarterbacks though, especially with Wentz's lengthy injury history in mind.