Howell completed 37 of 51 passes for 388 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 19 yards and recorded a two-point conversion run.

Howell's career-best passing yardage total was largely the byproduct of game script, considering the Commanders were down 27-3 by halftime. Naturally, it was still a welcome sight to fantasy managers, and with his two- and three-yard scoring tosses to Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel, respectively, Howell generated the second multi-touchdown day of his nascent career. The 2022 fifth-round pick also took five sacks, however, as the Bears' ability to jump out to a 24-point halftime lead led to Chicago being able to largely focus on slowing down the air attack. Howell and his teammates now have some extra time to regroup after consecutive losses before a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 15.