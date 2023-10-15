Howell completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed four times for three yards.

Howell's passing yardage total certainly wasn't anything to write home about, but he more than made up for it with his trio of scoring tosses. Two of those went to running backs, as Howell connected with Antonio Gibson (one yard) and Brian Robinson (24 yards) in the second and third quarters, respectively, sandwiching those touchdown throws around a seven-yard strike to Curtis Samuel. Howell now has a 5:1 TD:INT over his last two games and draws a favorable matchup against the Giants on the road in Week 7.