Howell completed 11 of 26 passes for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams. He also rushed the ball three times for 22 yards.

Howell turned in his second straight horrific game as a passer, as he was limited to only 3.9 yards per attempt and displayed poor accuracy. One of the few bright spots of the performance came midway through the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass to the back corner of the end zone to Curtis Samuel. Howell was ultimately benched early in the fourth quarter in favor of Jacoby Brissett, though coach Ron Rivera stated after the game that he was protecting his quarterback and that Howell would remain the team's starter moving forward, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.