Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Howell will start Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Howell was expected to be benched Week 17 but was pressed into action when Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) sat out. The second-year quarterback's struggles continued in the 27-10 loss to San Francisco, and Howell has a putrid 3:10 TD:INT over his last six starts, but Washington will stick with him against Dallas. Given his poor finish to the season, Howell will likely face competition for the starting role next season, but he'll get one more opportunity to help his case Sunday against a motivated Cowboys team that would clinch the NFC East title with a win.