Howell will start Friday's preseason game versus the Browns, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Howell gets the start over Jacoby Brissett, but it's unclear how long either of them will play. A 2022 second-round pick, Howell is on track to open 2023 as a full-time starter, but he could still benefit from getting extended snaps in a game setting. In his lone start as a rookie, the North Carolina product completed 58 percent of his passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception during a Week 18 win over Dallas.