Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Howell will not start Sunday's game against the 49ers, with Jacoby Brissett set to lead Washington's offense instead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rivera said "it's a good time for [Howell] to get a break, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. It remains to be seen whether the Commanders will roll with Brissett for the rest of the regular season, or reevaluate the QB position before Week 18's finale against Dallas. Howell has struggled in his last five appearances, with just a 2:8 TD:INT ratio in that span and threw at least one INT in each contest.