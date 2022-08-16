The Commanders placed Reyes (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Reyes had been dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of training camp but appeared to have cleared the issue, so it's unclear what his current injury is. Regardless, it must be severe as he'll miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign while on IR.
