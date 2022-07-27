Reyes (hamstring) participated in individual drills Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
It's a promising sign for Reyes after he sat out of drills this offseason as he dealt with soreness in his leg. What's less promising for him is that the Commanders added another tight end, Cole Turner, in the fifth round of this year's draft. Reyes has yet to see an NFL target and will have to impress to make the roster in 2022.
