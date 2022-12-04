Cosmi (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Cosmi started at right guard Sunday with Trai Turner (ankle) inactive, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. In his absence, Wes Schweitzer or Saahdiq Charles will likely step in against the Giants.
