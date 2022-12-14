Cosmi (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Cosmi was forced to leave the Commanders' Week 13 matchup against the Giants due to an ankle injury, but it appears the team's Week 14 bye was beneficial, as he's logged a full practice Wednesday and is on track to suit up for Sunday's rematch against the Giants. He was filling in at right guard for Trai Turner (ankle), who returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, so Cosmi may revert to his usual reserve role for Week 15.