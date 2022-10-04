Cosmi is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday on his injured right thumb and is without a timeline for a return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Cosmi suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Though Washington isn't expected to provide a timeline for Cosmi until his surgery is completed, he may have a tough time gaining clearance for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Titans. If Cosmi is unable to play, Cornelius Lucas will likely draw the start at right tackle.