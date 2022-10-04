Cosmi sustained a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that could sideline him for multiple weeks, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Standig added that Cosmi will undergo further evaluation for this issue Tuesday, leaving his exact timeline for a return up in the air. The second-year right tackle reprised his starting role in 2022 after being placed on season-ending IR last November. Cosmi's absence would leave the right side of Washington's offensive line even more under-manned after starting guard Trai Turner also aggravated a pre-existing knee injury during Sunday's loss.