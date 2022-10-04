Cosmi sustained a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that could sideline him for multiple weeks, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Standig added that Cosmi will undergo further evaluation for this issue Tuesday, leaving his exact timeline for a return up in the air. The second-year right tackle reprised his starting role in 2022 after being placed on season-ending IR last November. Cosmi's absence would leave the right side of Washington's offensive line even more under-manned after starting guard Trai Turner also aggravated a pre-existing knee injury during Sunday's loss.
More News
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Restored from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Placed on COVID list•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Moves back to active roster•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Designated for return•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Headed for IR•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Out Week 12•