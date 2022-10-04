Cosmi underwent surgery on his injured thumb Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Cosmi suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. While a timetable for his return is not yet available, he's currently questionable for Sunday against the Titans. If he is unable to play, Cornelius Lucas will likely draw the start at right tackle.
