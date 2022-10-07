Cosmi (thumb) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Cosmi suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Cowboys, and he'll now be sidelined indefinitely after he received surgery Wednesday on his injured right thumb. While the 6-foot-6, 309-pounder remains out, Cornelius Lucas would likely step in at right tackle for Washington.
More News
-
Commanders' Samuel Cosmi: Getting thumb surgery•
-
Commanders' Samuel Cosmi: Picks up injury•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Restored from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Placed on COVID list•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Moves back to active roster•
-
Football Team's Samuel Cosmi: Designated for return•