Cosmi (thumb) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Cosmi suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Cowboys, and he'll now be sidelined indefinitely after he received surgery Wednesday on his injured right thumb. While the 6-foot-6, 309-pounder remains out, Cornelius Lucas would likely step in at right tackle for Washington.