Cosmi (finger) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official team site reports.
Cosmi will miss his second consecutive game after undergoing surgery on his injured right thumb Sept. 4. As a result, veteran Cornelius Lucas will once again step in as Washington's starting right tackle in this Week 6 contest.
