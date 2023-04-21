The NFL announced Friday that Toney will be suspended indefinitely, minimum one season, for violating the league's gambling policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Toney as well as four Lions players were suspended Friday as a result of betting. Toney along with Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore were given season-long suspensions for betting on NFL contests while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for wagering on non-NFL games. After appearing in 16 games with Washington in 2022 as a fringe player, Toney will now have to earn a roster spot again in 2024, if reinstated.